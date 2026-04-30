Bear of the Day: KB Home (KBH)

KB Home Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company KB Home (KBH) is among the most well-known homebuilders in the United States and one of the largest in California. The Los Angeles-based company generates the lion’s share of its revenues from homebuilding. KB Home focuses on building and designing homes that cater to first-time or first move-up purchasers (who represent 72% of sales). Unlike many large home-builders that rely on “spec” homes (building a house first and finding a buyer later), KB Home uses a built-to-order (BTO) model. Additionally, KB home separates itself from competitors by being one of the leaders in energy-efficient construction, which reduces utility bills for clients. KBH focuses on the Millennial and Gen Z markets and mostly sells homes within the Sun Belt (California, Florida, Arizona, & Texas).

High Interest Rates are a Headwind

KB Home continues to operate in a challenging demand environment, shaped by affordability constraints, elevated interest rates, and macroeconomic uncertainty. With the geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are likely to remain elevated. As a result, regardless of who is the Fed Chair, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates any time soon. In fact, betting market PolyMarket expects a 74% that there will be no rate cuts before July.



Image Source: Polymarket

KBH Earnings are Slowing

During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, KB Home reported home deliveries of $452,100, down 9.7% year over year, driven by pricing adjustments to align with buyer budgets. Forward visibility remains pressured, with backlog down 18.8% year over year to 3,604 homes and backlog value declining 23% to $1.70 billion. This reflects both earlier demand softness and the impact of faster build cycles, converting backlog into deliveries more quickly. As a result of the challenging housing environment, Zacks Consensus Estimates expect KBH to deliver -50% year-over-year earnings-per-share growth over the next 3 quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBH Margins are Squeezed

KBH’s gross margins are at 5-year lows amid increasing construction costs, wage inflation, and land costs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Relative Weakness & Technical Damage

Over the past year, KBH shares have sunk 3% while the S&P 500 Index has jumped 32%. The poor price performance is a sign of relative weakness. Additionally, shares are stuck below the key moving averages, signaling a downtrend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

KB Home is suffering from high interest rates, lower margins, and slowing earnings.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.