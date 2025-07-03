Bear of the Day: J.Jill, Inc. (JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. ( JILL ) shares have tanked over 40% in 2025, driven lower by its fading earnings outlook. The women’s apparel retailer withdrew its prior guidance for fiscal 2025 when it reported its quarterly results on June 11, citing “macroeconomic uncertainty.”

What’s Going on with J.Jill Stock?

J.Jill is a U.S.-based women’s apparel retailer specializing in stylish, comfortable clothing, footwear, and accessories, emphasizing simplicity and versatility.

JILL operates over 200 stores nationwide alongside its growing e-commerce business.The apparel firm aims to target the premium lifestyle market with a focus on high-touch customer service.

The retailer has faced a tough environment since it went public in 2017, as digital-only fashion companies popped up left and right. On top of that, traditional mall shopping has slowly faded in a world dominated more and more by e-commerce.

JILL stock is down over 70% since its 2017 IPO, lagging miles behind the S&P 500’s 170% climb and its industry’s 11% gain.



J.Jill is facing a tough environment in 2025, hit by the likes of tariff uncertainties and broader macroeconomic pressures. The company is trying to turn things around under new CEO Mary Ellen Coyne, who took over in May after former chief executive Claire Spofford first announced her retirement in December.

The company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2024 (period ended on February 1) revenue fell 5%, as did J.Jill’s Q1 FY25 revenue. More worrisome than its fading sales was the fact that J.Jill was “withdrawing its prior guidance for fiscal 2025 and is temporarily suspending its practice of providing forward guidance with the exception of total capital expenditures and net new store openings.”



Time to Stay Away from JILL Stock?

The women’s apparel firm pointed to “increased uncertainty with respect to the macroeconomic environment, along with the Company’s recent leadership transition” as the reasons it pulled its guidance. J.Jill’s adjusted earnings are projected to drop by 20% in FY25 on 2% lower sales.

JILL’s negative earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Even though the company pays a dividend, investors should likely think twice before attempting to buy beaten-down J.Jill stock since it was underperforming its Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry long before 2025.

