Landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day, Herc Holdings HRI) stock is down 30% year to date.

Unfortunately, a trend of declining EPS revisions points to more downside risk ahead despite Herc’s being a leading equipment rental supplier in North America that provides a full-line portfolio of general and specialty equipment to contractors, industrial customers, infrastructure and government agencies, commercial facilities, and event producers.

The decline in HRI has been driven by analyst sentiment turning more cautious amid industry specific headwinds and a history of weaker-than-expected financial performance.



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High Volatility in the Equipment-Rental Space

At the moment, Herc’s Zacks Transportation-Equipment and Leasing Industry is in the bottom 1% of over 240 Zacks industries. These companies have been hit hard by tariff-related uncertainty, and elevated interest rates have created uneven demand, pressuring smaller operators like Herc.

To that point, equipment rental companies depend heavily on construction, manufacturing, and industrial activity, sectors that react sharply to tariffs, interest rates, and capital-spending cycles.

Being a prime example of the extreme volatility equipment rental stocks can often face, HRI has a 52-week range of $88.45-$188.35, reflecting a very wide trading band and a beta of 1.81, meaning it tends to move more sharply than the broader market.

Some analysts have also noted sector shifts toward more flexible rental platforms, which may be affecting sentiment around traditional equipment rental companies like Herc.



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EPS Downgrades & A History of Missing Expectations

Correlating with Herc’s strong sell rating and suggesting more downside risk may still be ahead is that earnings estimate revisions have plummeted across the board for Q1 and Q2, with FY26 EPS estimates now falling nearly 34% in the last 60 days from $8.21 to $5.43.

More concerning and starting to eliminate hopes of a rebound is that FY27 EPS estimates have fallen 21% in the last two months from $12.96 to $10.20. It’s noteworthy that equipment rental is capital-intensive, and when companies or customers delay purchases or rentals due to economic uncertainty, earnings expectations shift quickly.

Adding heed to the warning, is that although Herc has exceeded EPS expectations for three consecutive quarters, the company had previously missed bottom-line targets in eight straight quarterly reports.



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Bottom Line

Equipment-rental stocks are volatile because they sit at the intersection of macro uncertainty, cyclical industrial demand, and capital-intensive business models. When economic indicators shift even slightly, analysts rapidly reprice expectations for utilization, fleet costs, and project pipelines. Unfortunately, Herc is a stock that is bearing the brunt of the pain.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.