Bear of the Day: Griffon Corporation (GFF)

Griffon Corporation’s GFF earnings estimates extended their downward trend after the maker of everything from garage doors to residential and industrial ceiling fans offered disappointing guidance on February 5.

GFF’s recent downward revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as some of its business segments come under pressure against a tough-to-compete-against period of growth and other headwinds, such as a slowing housing market.

Should Investors Stay Away From GFF Stock Right Now?

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that operates through two core reportable segments: Home and Building Products and Consumer and Professional Products.



GFF’s Home and Building Products is focused on residential sectional garage doors, alongside commercial sectional doors, rolling steel doors, and grille products sold across various brands.

Meanwhile, its Consumer and Professional Products portfolio features branded residential and industrial ceiling fans, wire and wood shelving, storage cabinets, long-handled tools, and landscaping products, and more.

GFF’s business experienced large growth between 2020 and 2022 as the housing market boomed amid low interest rates and historic Covid-based housing market trends. Things have cooled off over the last few years for Griffon.



Griffon’s earnings estimates slipped again after it offered downbeat guidance when it reported its Q1 fiscal 2026 results on February 5. Its recent string of negative revisions earn GFF a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some long-term investors might want to put Griffon on their watchlists. But it is likely best to look elsewhere right now for a stock to buy in March.

