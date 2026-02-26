Bear of the Day: Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR saw its earnings estimates fall sharply after its Q4 FY25 earnings release on February 18.

FVRR’s recent downward revisions, which land it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), stem from weak 2026 guidance as the freelance talent hub for digital services extends its decline.

What’s Going on with FVRR Stock?

Fiverr International exploded onto the scene as part of the wider gig-economy alongside the likes of Uber and others. The company operates a digital platform that aims to connect businesses to freelancers across areas like graphic design, writing, programming, video creation, digital marketing, and more.

Fiverr boasts that its portfolio helps people get work done from expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories. The company grew rapidly, boosted by remote work.

But the rapid adoption of AI models has quickly disrupted FVRR’s business, forcing it to adapt and expand.



FVRR now offers what it calls “best-in-class GenAI models and agents” on top of its human freelancers to help “businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.”

The company has delivered solid growth in recent years, with 2025 revenue up 10% to $430.9 million. FVRR has also grown its GAAP earnings over the last few years. Unfortunately, the stock has tanked as it faces massive disruptions from AI and a soaring post-covid stock surge that was simply not sustainable.

Fiverr’s earnings estimate for 2026 has dropped 27% since its Q4 release on February 18, with its 2027 estimate 26% lower. The recent downward revisions land FVRR a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The freelance marketplace is attempting to continue its “expansion into complex, high-value projects” as part of an AI-focused transformation plan that it roll out after its restructuring in September.

“By moving toward an agentic economy, where AI helps navigate complexity, we are ensuring that we remain the bridge between businesses and the most exceptional human talent,” CEO Micha Kaufman said in a press release.



“With our expansive global talent network, outcome-based hiring model, and depth of proprietary data, Fiverr has a unique right to win in this new age of AI. We have a multi-year plan to lead this transition, and I have never been more excited about the road ahead.”

Some investors might want to keep a close eye on Fiverr. But it is likely best to stay at arm’s length from the stock for the time being.

