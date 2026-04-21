Bear of the Day: FitLife Brands (FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc. FTLF is seeing a slowdown in consumer spending on nutritional supplements and wellness products. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings decline in 2026.

FitLife Brands develops proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. It markets more than 500 different products online and through various retail locations.

Some of its brands include Dr. Tobias, PMD, Siren Labs, MusclePharm, and Maritime Naturals.

FitLife Brands Sees Big Growth for Irwin on Amazon

On Aug 8, 2025, FitLife Brands acquired Irwin Naturals. It put Irwin products on Amazon in Oct 2025, where it began at zero sales. It scaled to approximately $0.5 million in the month of December.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter 2025, Irwin revenue on Amazon continued to scale to approximately $0.8 million monthly. This was also at margins higher than their traditional wholesale business.

A key initiative for 2026 is to leverage Irwin’s sales team to cross-sell Irwin’s other brands across the wholesale channel.

Consumer Slows Down in 2026

FitLife Brands reported fourth quarter 2025 results on Apr 1, 2026, so it already had seen the results of the first few months of the new year.

“During our previousearnings callin November, I provided commentary about emerging weakness we were observing across our brand portfolio. During the first quarter of 2026, this weakness has persisted across most brands and channels,” said Dayton Judd, Chairman and CEO.

“From a macro environment perspective, given the backdrop of economic and political volatility, we know there are broad-based consumer confidence concerns, particularly for discretionary products,” he added.

Earnings Estimates are Slashed for 2026 and 2027

It shouldn’t be a surprise, given the company’s gloomy outlook on the consumer, that the earnings estimates have been cut.

FitLife is a small cap company with a market cap of just $87.5 million. Zacks only has estimates from one analyst.

That analyst cut the 2026 and 2027 earnings estimate in the last 30 days. For 2026, it fell to $0.86 from $1.62. That’s an earnings decline of 8.5% as FitLife made $0.94 in 2025.

The 2027 earnings consensus also fell to $1.19 from $1.82 in the prior month. But that’s an earnings gain of 38.4%.

However, both of these were big cuts to the estimates. Here’s what it looks like on the price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of FitLife Slide in 2026

Given all the uncertainty about the consumer this year, it’s not a surprise that the shares have slid in 2026. They’re at 52-week lows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But FitLife is now cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8. A P/E under 15 usually means a company has value.

It also has other attractive valuations like a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 2. A P/B ratio of 3.0 and under usually means a company is undervalued.

As of Dec 31, 2025, FitLife had $39.1 million outstanding on its term loan and $5.6 million outstanding on the revolver. FitLife’s cash was $1.6 million, giving it a total net debt of $43.1 million.

For investors looking to invest in a wellness company, it might be best to stay on the sidelines with FitLife Brands until the consumer starts buying again.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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