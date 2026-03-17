Bear of the Day: Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) is a small-cap manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems.



After another huge earnings miss on February 26 for Q4, analysts slashed EPS estimates for this year and next, driving the stock into the dungeon of the Zacks Rank.



The 2026 consensus fell from a loss of 34-cents to a loss of 66-cents. And 2027 EPS projections were dropped from a profit of 9-cents to a loss of 12-cents, among three covering analysts.



Sour Quarter Notes



Eos Energy Enterprises came out with a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.2. This compares to a loss of $2.2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.



This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -327.05%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.29 per share when it actually produced a loss of $4.91, delivering a surprise of -1593.1%.



Over the last four quarters, the company has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates.



Eos Energy Enterprises, which belongs to the Zacks Industrial Services industry, posted revenues of $58 million for the quarter ended December 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.43%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $7.3 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.



Bottom line: EOSE shares have dropped 50% since the report. This has left many investors under water as they believed that Eos Energy had a place in the data center build out. Some may still see value here, but it's going to take a quarter or two of improvement in company fundamentals to justify long positions. The Zacks Rank will let you know.

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Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.