Bear of the Day: Eagle Materials (EXP)

Eagle Materials is a supplier of construction materials in the United States. The company produces and supplies cement, concrete and aggregates, gypsum wallboard, and recycled paperboard. Operating via a vertically integrated business model, its products are used in commercial and residential construction across the country including builders, contractors, and infrastructure projects.

Key challenges remain for Eagle in 2026. Its wallboard business has been struggling lately due to slow housing activity. Wallboard volumes fell about 14% year-over-year in fiscal Q3, with prices dropping 5% amid price pressures. This is the company’s key exposure to housing starts, which remain challenged by high rates and affordability issues. The broader housing recovery is dependent on lower mortgage rates, which may remain elevated given lingering inflation.

Eagle operates in a highly cyclical business that is tied to residential housing and broader construction spending. As we’ll see, analysts have been cutting earnings estimates lately, putting downward pressure on the stock. Economic slowdowns or delays in infrastructure projects could exacerbate this pressure.

In addition, margins are experiencing compression as input costs remain volatile. The lack of growth potential in the year ahead simply doesn’t warrant a bullish stance.

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, Eagle Materials EXP is a component of the Building Products – Concrete and Aggregates industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 15% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past month:



Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they’re part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

EXP shares have widely underperformed the market over the past year. The lack of participation in the latest bull market signals caution ahead.

History of Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

Eagle Materials missed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. In its latest quarterly report, the company missed EPS estimates by 3% with flat overall revenue. This triggered cuts to forward guidance, contributing to fading earnings momentum and a lower Zacks Rank.

During the fiscal third quarter, earnings fell 10.3% from the year-ago period, while the top line also declined year-over-year. Consistently falling short of projections is a recipe for underperformance, and EXP is no exception.

The construction materials supplier has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into the fiscal fourth quarter, analysts cut estimates by 17.68% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now $1.49 per share, translating to a 28.4% decline relative to the same period in the prior year. Revenues are anticipated to drop nearly 2% during the quarter to $461.6 million.



Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, EXP stock is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has been widely underperforming the major indices. Also note that shares are trading below downward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages – another good sign for the bears.



The lack of buying pressure is a sign that this stock should be avoided. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen nearly 16% in the past six months alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that EXP stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

A shaky earnings history and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of EXP until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

