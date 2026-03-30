Bear of the Day: DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock DraftKings (DKNG) is a leading digital sports entertainment, gaming, and sports betting company. The Boston, MA-based firm was created to “fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S. based, vertically integrated sports betting operators. With regulatory approval in 26 states and Washington, D.C., the multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technology powers sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, and the PGA Tour. Additionally, DKNG is an authorized gaming operator of the NBA MLB, and the official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

DraftKings Duopoly is Ending

Combined, DraftKings and FanDuel, which is part of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), dominate andcomprise nearly 2/3s of the U.S. online sports betting market. However, prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi have gained immense popularity and are likely to challenge the DKNG/FLUT duopoly, capturing market share and compressing margins. Although DKNG gross margins have bounced recently, they have compressed from a high of 47% in 2021 to 41% today.



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Beyond rapidly increasing competition, tax risks are arising for DKNG. For instance, in New York, DKNG’s largest market by revenue, there is a proposal for a 51% tax, which would negatively impact profitability.

DKNG Falls Short of Wall Street Expectations

Wall Street is a game of expectations, and lately, DraftKings has fallen short. DKNG has missed Zacks Consensus Estimates for six consecutive quarters. Over the past 4 quarters, the company has missed Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates by a margin of 19.25%.



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Meanwhile, several Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks Investment Research have recently lowered EPS expectations for 2026 and 2027.



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DKNG Technical: Relative Price Weakness & Bear Flag

Over the past year, DKNG shares have exhibited troubling relative price performance, plunging 29% while the S&P 500 has gained 26%.



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After DKNG staged a brief rally, shares recently bumped their head on the declining 10-week moving average and broke lower.. Additionally, selling volume (red bars) has dominated accumulation volume.



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Bottom Line

With the emergence of new competition, DraftKings’ sports betting duopoly is coming to an end. Earnings expectations are trending lower, the technicals are deteriorating, and margins are likely to narrow.

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DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.