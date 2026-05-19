Bear of the Day: Dave & Buster's (PLAY)

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) has been consistently in the cellar of the Zacks Rank for years now.



I recall writing about it in 2024 when the stock was in the $60s and $50s. And I gave an update on April 17 when shares had just rallied back to $15 after another weak quarterly earnings report.



Many Quarters Later, the Decline Persists



On March 31, PLAY delivered their Q4 FY'26 report with these highlights...



>>PLAY reported a Q4 loss of 35 cents per share, missing estimates and down from 66 cents EPS a year ago.

>>Revenues fell 0.9% to $529.6M as entertainment sales dropped 6.6% on weaker gaming demand.

>>Comparable sales declined 3.3%, while higher costs and weather disruptions pressured margins.



You can read more in this report: Dave & Buster's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y



Subsequent to these data points and management commentary, analysts slashed their full year FY'27 estimates (began February), driving the Zacks EPS Consensus from a PROFIT of 47-cents to a LOSS of 80-cents -- representing an annual decline of 167%.



Next year's forecasts were also flipped from profit to loss in early April.



But in the past month, it gets worse. This year dropped another 6-cents to -$0.86 -- for an annual loss of 187% -- and next year is dumped 13% to -$0.96.



My thesis is this: the earnings decline continues as new QSR, health-focused, and entertainment options multiply in a vibrant economy.



Bottom line: PLAY might be a fun place to take the family or watch a ball game with friends, but there's no joy for your money here. The Zacks Rank will let you know when it's time to play the stock again.

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.