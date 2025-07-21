Bear of the Day: The Clorox Company (CLX)

The Clorox Company ( CLX ) stock has tanked since the middle of 2020, after its massive, but ultimately unsustainable surge at the start of COVID-19.

The maker of disinfectant wipes and beyond has seen its earnings outlook fade again recently, and its revenue is projected to dip in FY25 and FY26.

Why Investors Might Want to Stay Away from Clorox Stock

Clorox’s portfolio includes its namesake disinfectant wipes and other household and heavy-duty cleaning items such as Pine-Sol. On top of that, the firm’s portfolio features everything from Kingsford charcoal and Brita water filters to Hidden Valley, Burt’s Bees, and beyond.

Clorox breaks up its business into four categories: Health and Wellness (Cleaning; Professional Products), Household (Bags and Wraps; Cat Litter; Grilling), Lifestyle (Food; Natural Personal Care; Water Filtration), and International (Sales Outside the U.S.). CLX had posted rather steady sales growth for much of the last 20 years, until recently.



The household products standout saw its revenue slip in two out of the past three years as it came up against an unsustainable stretch of Covid-boosted sales expansion. Worse still, its GAAP earnings fell off a cliff between its FY21 and FY23. On top of that, the entire Consumer Staples sector has lagged far behind the S&P 500 over the past decade.

Clorox missed our Q3 FY25 (period ended on Mar. 31) earnings estimate by 8% and its downbeat EPS guidance lands it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). “Heightened macroeconomic uncertainties drove changes in shopping behaviors, resulting in temporary category slowdowns and lower sales. We expect these slowdowns to persist in the fourth quarter, as reflected in our updated outlook,” CEO Linda Rendle said in prepared remarks.



Clorox’s adjusted earnings are projected to climb 15% in FY25. But its Q1 FY26 EPS is set to dive 19% YoY, with its full-year 2026 earnings expected to fall over 8%.

CLX stock has fallen roughly 45% over the last five years, including a 20% drop in 2025. The stock is trying to hold its ground near its 10-year lows. But it might be best to at least stay away from Clorox until it reports its Q4 FY25 results on July 31 and offers updated guidance.

