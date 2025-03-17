Bear of the Day: Bloomin' Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Bloomin’ Brands ( BLMN ) is a restaurant operator that runs various dining chains. BLMN is best known for Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company aims to provide casual and fine dining experiences across various of culinary styles.

Tariff Pressures May Impact Restaurant Business

President Donald Trump has wasted no time implementing tariffs on several countries including Canada, China, Mexico, and the European Union. Because restaurants rely on imported ingredients such as seafoods, spices, and produce, tariffs can lead to uncertainty and higher prices in many cases. In addition, tariffs can disrupt established supply chains and lead to rising equipment and supply prices.

Relative Price Weakness

BLMN shares have suffered long before Trump took office, however. While the restaurants that BLMN owns may be tasty, the stock has been a serial underperformer. Over the past five years, BLMN shares have been up just 14%, while the S&P 500 Index has been up 134%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In other words, by holding BLMN shares, investors have incurred a massive opportunity cost, all while taking on single stock risk. In addition, on Wall Street, momentum begets momentum, and weakness begets weakness.

Estimate Revisions are Falling

Forward earnings estimates and recent earnings revisions are among the best predictors of stock prices and are at the heart of the Zacks Ranking System. For 2025, Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that full-year earnings growth will slow by 26.82%. Meanwhile, though earnings growth is expected to be positive in 2026, analysts see it at an abysmal 8.21%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fundamental Weakness vs. Industry

BLMN has slower EPS growth and sales growth than its industry. Meanwhile, the company has a net margin of -2.96% and a debt/capital ratio of 88.05%

Bottom Line

Bloomin’ Brands faces a confluence of challenges, including potential tariff-related cost increases, significant relative price weakness compared to the broader market, declining earnings growth estimates, and fundamental weakness compared to its industry peers.

