Bear Of The Day: Beacon Rooking Supply (BECN)

Beacon Rooking Supply (BECN) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate when the company last reported. Roofing companies have hurt by the consistently higher interest rates and the tariff tantrum may disrupt the supply chain. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of Beacon Rooking Supply (BECN) I see the company has missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last three quarters and beat the number a year ago. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Beacon Rooking Supply (BECN) I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $8.02 to $7.40 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $13.88 to $12.52 over the last 30 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

