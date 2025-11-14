Bear of the Day: Avnet (AVT)

Avnet (AVT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) despite recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has a Zacks Style Score for Value of a B and a C for Growth. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Avnet, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment focuses on the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case Avnet (AVT) I see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent quarter saw the company report EPS of $0.84 when the consensus was calling for $0.81.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Avnet (AVT) I see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has slid from $4.61 to $4.36 over the last 90 days.

The next fiscal year has moved from $6.68 to $6.50 over the last 90 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

