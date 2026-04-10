Bear of the Day: AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment designs and develops a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) including drones, as well as kinesis command and control software.

The company’s counter-UAS and precision strike, a loitering munitions solution, delivers actionable intelligence including radio frequency and electronic warfare systems. AeroVironment also offers autonomy, AI, and platform technologies, as well as data transmission systems for space operations.

Key challenges remain for AeroVironment in 2026. The company faces intense competitive pressures in evolving UAS and multi-domain markets. Attracting and retaining specialized engineers remains difficult in a rapidly scaling defense-tech environment.

The company is also heavily dependent on the government for revenues, exposing it to budget cuts, priority shifts, and procurement delays. Persistent gross margin erosion in recent quarters adds to the long list of concerns.

The Zacks Rundown

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, AeroVironment AVAV is a component of the Zacks Aerospace – Defense Equipment industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 39% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As we can see below, companies in this group remain relatively overvalued:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they’re part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

AVAV shares have widely underperformed the market this year. Elevated valuation requires flawless backlog conversion to justify investing at these levels.

History of Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

AeroVironment missed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. The company posted fiscal third-quarter earnings last month of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

AeroVironment also missed on the top line as sales underwhelmed investors. This triggered cuts to forward guidance, contributing to fading earnings momentum and a lower Zacks Rank.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of 12%. Consistently falling short of projections is a recipe for underperformance, and AVAV is no exception.

The drone technology company has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into the fourth quarter, analysts cut estimates by 23.5% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is now $1.53 per share, translating to a 5% decline relative to same period in the prior year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, AVAV stock is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has been widely underperforming the major indices. Also note that shares are trading below downward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages – another good sign for the bears.



Image Source: StockCharts

AVAV stock has experienced what is known as a “death cross,” whereby the stock’s 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. The lack of buying pressure is a sign that this stock should be avoided. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen more than 25% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that AVAV stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

Revenue concentration adds risk, as the loss of key agreements or less favorable terms could materially impact results. Intense competition may also restrict growth and pressure returns.

A shaky earnings history and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend. Bulls will want to steer clear of AVAV until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.