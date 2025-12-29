Bear of the Day: ADT (ADT)

The stock market has a way of separating the winners from the laggards, especially when conditions get even a little bit choppy. While investors love growth stories and clean earnings momentum, the flip side is just as important: spotting companies where earnings trends are rolling over. Unfortunately for shareholders, that’s exactly where today’s Bear of the Day finds itself today.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) ADT (ADT). ADT currently sits with a weak earnings profile, driven by a steady deterioration in analyst estimates. Over the past couple of months, Wall Street has been dialing back expectations for both the current year and next. That negative revision activity is the single biggest red flag in the Zacks framework. When estimates are falling, stocks almost always struggle to find lasting upside.

The problem isn’t demand for home security. It’s profitability. ADT continues to battle high customer acquisition costs, aggressive competition from DIY and smart-home players, and margin pressure tied to servicing and monitoring expenses. Even with recurring subscription revenue, the company has struggled to translate scale into consistent earnings leverage. Add in elevated debt levels and higher interest costs, and the margin for error gets razor thin.

From a stock perspective, ADT has also failed the “show me” test. While broader markets and consumer-adjacent names have pushed higher, ADT shares have lagged badly, reflecting skepticism that earnings will meaningfully reaccelerate anytime soon. Without a clear inflection in estimates, rallies tend to fizzle quickly.

ADT sits in the Security and Safety Services Industry which is in the Top 30% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other stocks which sit in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks Alarm.com (ALRM) and Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.