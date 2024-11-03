News & Insights

Stocks

Beamtree Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Growth and Expansion

November 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (AU:BMT) has released an update.

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (ASX: BMT) reports a promising 16% growth in group revenue for Q1 FY25, driven by significant international expansion and recurring revenue increases. The company has reduced its operating loss to $0.2 million, indicating improved profitability and disciplined cost management. With a strong pipeline and new contract wins in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UK, Beamtree is on track to achieve its ambitious financial goals for FY25 and beyond.

For further insights into AU:BMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.