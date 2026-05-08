BEAM's Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat Estimates

Beam Therapeutics BEAM incurred a loss of 91 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 87 cents. The company had reported a loss of $1.23 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $31.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21 million. The company had recorded revenues of $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line primarily comprises license and collaboration revenues.

Year to date, shares of Beam Therapeutics have risen 13.5% against the industry’s 0.2% decline.



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BEAM's Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses were $104.5 million in the first quarter, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

General and administrative expenses surged 23.2% year over year to $34.4 million.

As of March 31, 2026, Beam Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.21 billion compared with $1.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company expects its cash position, including the initial $100 million received and an anticipated additional $100 million from its financing agreement with Sixth Street, to support operations into mid-2029.

BEAM's Pipeline Updates

Beam Therapeutics is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, risto-cel, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of patients with SCD, an inherited blood disorder.

The company presented updated data from the BEACON study in December 2025, which continued to show evidence of risto-cel’s differentiated treatment profile in SCD patients. BEAM plans to submit a biologics licensing application (BLA) for risto-cel by the end of 2026.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively.

BEAM-301 is being evaluated in a phase I/IIdose-exploration study in patients with GSDIa. Initial data from the study are expected in 2026.

The company is developing BEAM-302 in an ongoing phase I/II dose-escalation study for the treatment of AATD. In March, BEAM announced positive updated data from the study showing that BEAM-302 produced durable increases in functional AAT levels, significant reductions in mutant Z-AAT and generation of corrected M-AAT with a favorable safety profile across single doses up to 75 mg.

Following the FDA feedback, Beam Therapeutics aims to pursue an accelerated approval pathway for BEAM-302 and plans to initiate a global pivotal expansion cohort in the second half of 2026. The study is expected to enroll around 50 additional patients with AATD-related lung disease to support a future BLA filing.

Dosing in the ongoing phase I healthy volunteer study, evaluating BEAM-103, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of SCD, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The company expanded its liver-targeted genetic disease franchise with BEAM-304 for the treatment of phenylketonuria and plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA in 2026.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Beam Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Beam Therapeutics Inc. Quote

BEAM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 5.9% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 10.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have declined from $2.14 to $1.75. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have decreased from $3.79 to $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 22.6% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasions, with the average surprise being 39.38%.

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Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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