Beamr To Reveal AI Video Compression Solution For AVs At NVIDIA GTC 2025

(RTTNews) - Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR), on Wednesday announced it will launch a GPU-accelerated, high-efficiency video compression solution tailored for autonomous vehicles at the 2025 NVIDIA GTC Paris conference, held June 10-12 as part of Viva Technology 2025, Europe's largest startup and tech event.

Beamr's new solution is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges in autonomous vehicle development: managing the massive scale of video data. A single autonomous vehicle can generate terabytes of video per day, and training models can require hundreds of petabytes across both real-world and synthetic scenarios.

The company's proprietary Content-Adaptive Bitrate or CABR technology, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, reduces video file sizes by up to 50 percent while preserving both visual quality and machine learning fidelity.

This enables substantial savings in storage, compute, and bandwidth without compromising the performance of perception models.

Video data used in training pipelines typically originates from Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS and is supplemented by synthetic data generated by platforms like NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models.

Beamr's technology efficiently compresses both real-world and synthetic video types while maintaining the accuracy of object detection and other ML tasks.

In benchmark tests using raw driving footage, CABR achieved compression rates comparable to leading video codecs, while preserving critical visual features needed by real-time object detection models—resulting in negligible impact on detection accuracy.

"Our content-adaptive compression helps autonomous vehicle companies significantly reduce infrastructure costs without losing essential visual information," said Sharon Carmel, CEO of Beamr.

He added that, "With NVIDIA acceleration, we're enabling high-quality compression that's optimized for both human and machine vision."

All NVIDIA GTC Paris attendees interested in Beamr's scalable video compression solutions are invited to meet with the company's video experts on-site.

