Beamr Imaging Ltd. Unveils High-Performance Video Compression Solution for Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA GTC Paris

Beamr launches advanced video compression technology for autonomous vehicles, cutting storage needs by 50% without losing visual quality.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. has unveiled a cutting-edge video compression solution tailored for autonomous vehicles at the NVIDIA GTC Paris event. This technology aims to tackle the significant video storage demands faced by autonomous vehicle companies, which generate large volumes of video data daily. Beamr's proprietary Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology can reduce video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving visual quality critical for training machine learning models. The solution operates by managing both real-world and synthetic video data efficiently, addressing storage and operational cost challenges in AI workflows. Beamr's compression technology, supported by NVIDIA GPUs, has demonstrated substantial effectiveness in maintaining detection accuracy and visual fidelity, making it a valuable resource for the growing needs of autonomous driving initiatives.

Beamr is launching a high-performance video compression solution specifically for autonomous vehicles at a prominent tech event, which signals innovation and leadership in a rapidly growing market.

The technology enables a significant reduction in video storage costs by up to 50% while maintaining visual quality, addressing critical operational challenges faced by autonomous vehicle companies.

Beamr's technology is backed by a solid track record and trusted by major media players, enhancing credibility and attracting potential partnerships in the tech and automotive industries.

The company’s CABR technology achieves compression rates equivalent to the highest-quality industry standards, demonstrating its effectiveness without compromising machine learning performance.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" highlights potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company’s future performance, suggesting that investors should be cautious.

The press release does not provide concrete financial metrics or projections, which may leave investors questioning the company's immediate financial health and growth prospects.

There is an implicit admission of industry challenges, as autonomous vehicle companies face "mounting pressure from rising video storage demands and infrastructure costs," which may reflect broader market difficulties for Beamr's target customers.

What is Beamr's new video compression technology for autonomous vehicles?

Beamr has developed a high-performance compression solution that reduces video storage requirements by up to 50% without sacrificing quality.

When will Beamr present its new technology?

Beamr will present their technology at NVIDIA GTC Paris from June 10-12, 2025.

How does Beamr's technology benefit autonomous vehicle data management?

The technology significantly decreases storage and compute needs, reducing operational costs for managing large volumes of video data.

What is Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology?

CABR is Beamr's proprietary technology that compresses video sizes while maintaining critical visual quality for machine learning applications.

Who can benefit from Beamr's video compression solutions?

Companies in autonomous vehicles, media and entertainment, and machine learning can leverage Beamr's efficient video compression for enhanced workflows.

Herzliya, Israel, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced it will launch a high-performance, high-quality video compression solution designed for autonomous vehicles at



NVIDIA GTC Paris



, taking place June 10-12, 2025, as part of Viva Technology 2025, Europe’s biggest startup and tech event.





In the development of autonomous driving, video is the dominant data type. A single vehicle produces terabytes of video data daily, and training a single autonomous model may require tens to hundreds of petabytes. Beamr’s proprietary technology, with a proven track record in high-efficiency video compression trusted by global media players, now addresses a pressing, costly challenge for autonomous vehicles and machine learning teams: managing video data at scale, including long-term storage and the significant infrastructure investment required.





Beamr’s Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology, built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, reduces real-world autonomous driving and synthetic video file sizes by up to 50%. This is achieved while preserving visual quality and critical visual features essential for training autonomous driving models. By addressing key storage, compute, and bandwidth constraints in AI pipelines, it significantly reduces operational costs.





Video capturing for autonomous driving models starts with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), recording real-world driving footage ingested into data centers, where video volumes scale rapidly. Yet, real-world data alone is insufficient for training models that must perform reliably across a wide spectrum of scenarios, including rare edge cases. To address this, a vast amount of synthetic video is generated by platforms such as



NVIDIA Omniverse



and



NVIDIA Cosmos™



world foundation models, helping to amplify training data.





“Autonomous vehicle companies are under mounting pressure from rising video storage demands and infrastructure costs,” said Sharon Carmel, Beamr CEO. “Our content-adaptive technology, accelerated by GPUs, delivers highly efficient compression while maintaining visual quality across a variety of scenarios - both for human perception and machine vision, and in both real-world and synthetic video.”





In recent benchmark testing on raw driving footage using real-time object detection models, Beamr’s CABR achieved compression rates equivalent to the highest-quality compression common in the industry. It maintains high detection accuracy, preserving even fine visual details, demonstrating practically no impact on machine learning performance, while enabling up to 50% savings.





All GTC Paris attendees interested in Beamr's solutions for scalable, high-quality video solutions are invited to schedule a meeting with Beamr’s video experts team. For registration, please click the



link



.





For more details, please visit



http://beamr.com/autonomous









About Beamr







Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.





Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.





For more details, please visit



www.beamr.com



or the investors’ website



www.investors.beamr.com









