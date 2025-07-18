Beamr Imaging Ltd. Expands Validation of Video Optimization Technology for Autonomous Vehicles

Beamr Imaging updates on validating its video optimization technology for autonomous vehicles, showing significant efficiency gains in training machine learning models.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. announced progress in validating its content-adaptive, GPU-accelerated video optimization technology for the autonomous vehicles market, following successful initial launches. The company successfully conducted multiple Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with developers, demonstrating that its technology maintains video quality while ensuring stability in machine learning results. Beamr's Content-Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) can save 20% to 50% on training video data used in autonomous vehicle models without compromising performance. CEO Sharon Carmel expressed optimism about the technology's applicability in the rapidly growing autonomous vehicle sector. Beamr is recognized for its patented video compression solutions, which reduce video file sizes while preserving quality for various high-growth markets, including autonomous vehicles.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. successfully launched a solution for the autonomous vehicles market, validating its technology in a growing and competitive sector.

The company achieved significant cost savings for autonomous vehicle machine learning teams, with its technology yielding 20%-50% savings on video used in training processes without compromising results.

Multiple successful Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with autonomous vehicle system developers illustrate the effectiveness and applicability of Beamr's technology in real-world situations.

Beamr's technology is recognized and trusted by top media companies, showcasing its credibility and potential to expand in high-growth markets beyond autonomous vehicles.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties regarding the future performance and applications of Beamr's technology in the autonomous vehicles market.

The mention of significant data management challenges and costs associated with training autonomous vehicle models implies possible limitations in market adoption of Beamr's solutions.

Despite the success of some Proof of Concepts (PoCs), the release does not mention any full-scale deployment or commercial agreements, which may raise concerns about the practicality and readiness of the technology for widespread use.

What technology is Beamr providing for autonomous vehicles?

Beamr is offering content-adaptive, GPU-accelerated video optimization technology for the autonomous vehicles market.

How does Beamr's technology assist autonomous vehicles?

It maintains video quality while optimizing data for machine learning models, achieving significant savings on training data.

What are the benefits of Beamr's CABR technology?

CABR technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% without compromising quality, enhancing efficiency in data processing.

What results have Beamr's Proof of Concepts shown?

The PoCs demonstrated successful validation of Beamr's technology, highlighting its application in the rapidly growing autonomous vehicles sector.

Where can I find more information about Beamr?

More details can be found on Beamr's official website at www.beamr.com or their investor site.

Herzliya, Israel, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced a further update on its progress of validating Beamr content-adaptive, GPU-accelerated technology to the autonomous vehicles market following the initial



successful launch



of the Beamr solution for autonomous vehicles.





Over the past few months, Beamr engaged in multiple Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with autonomous vehicles system developers. Some of these PoCs were successful in further validating Beamr’s contribution to the autonomous vehicles (AV) industry.





The Beamr solution for autonomous vehicles demonstrates that it is not just keeping the visual quality of the video being perceptually identical to a human viewer, but also keeps the Machine Learning (ML) results stable to the extent that using video compression with Beamr Content-Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) yields 20%-50% saving on video used in the training process of such autonomous vehicles’ ML model without compromising the model’s results.





"We are encouraged by the progress that we have made so far with our AV offering, which has already been proven with successful PoCs with AV systems developers. We believe that this indicates the use of Beamr technology is indeed applicable to such fast growing markets, like the AV market." said Sharon Carmel, founder and CEO of Beamr





In the development of autonomous driving, video is the dominant data type. A single vehicle produces terabytes of video data daily. Training a single autonomous model may require tens to hundreds of petabytes, which is a costly challenge for autonomous vehicles and machine learning teams and which requires managing video data at scale, long-term storage and significant infrastructure investment.









For more details visit:



beamr.com/autonomous









About Beamr











Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.





Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.





For more details, please visit



www.beamr.com



or the investors’ website



www.investors.beamr.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









investorrelations@beamr.com





