Beam Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Loss for first quarter of -$94.32 million

The company's earnings totaled -$94.32 million, or -$0.91 per share. This compares with -$108.33 million, or -$1.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 324.9% to $31.74 million from $7.47 million last year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$94.32 Mln. vs. -$108.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.91 vs. -$1.23 last year. -Revenue: $31.74 Mln vs. $7.47 Mln last year.

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