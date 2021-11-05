BEAM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.27, changing hands as low as $88.26 per share. Beam Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.14 per share, with $138.5219 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.