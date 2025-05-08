Beam Global Reports 23% Increase in Orders for EV ARC™ Charging Units Amid Shift in Market Demand

Beam Global reports a 23% increase in EV ARC™ orders, driven by rising demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Beam Global, a provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions, announced a 23% increase in orders for its EV ARC™ solar-powered charging units in the first quarter of 2025, despite a decrease in federal demand. The surge in orders, which includes clients from various sectors such as government agencies and the private sector across multiple states, aligns with the growth of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. Following a strategic shift towards commercial customers post-election, CEO Desmond Wheatley noted that Beam is also expanding its focus on international markets. As global electric vehicle sales rise, Beam Global continues to innovate and support organizations in meeting their climate and operational goals.

Potential Positives

Beam Global reported a 23% quarter-over-quarter increase in orders for its EV ARC™ off-grid solar-powered charging units, indicating strong demand for clean infrastructure solutions.

The new orders came from a diverse array of customers, including municipal and county governments, state and federal agencies, and private sector companies, suggesting broad market acceptance and appeal.

This growth aligns with the rising electric vehicle sales trend in the U.S., indicating that Beam Global's products are well-positioned within the expanding EV market.

The company is successfully adapting its strategy towards commercial clients and expanding its operations internationally while continuing to perform well in the U.S. market.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 23% increase in orders quarter-over-quarter, the press release highlights a reduction in federal demand, which could indicate vulnerability in government contracts.

The company's strategic shift towards commercial customers is a response to reduced federal orders, suggesting a potential instability in their traditional market.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty about future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to sustain growth amidst changing market conditions.

FAQ

What recent orders has Beam Global received?

Beam Global announced a broad range of new orders for its EV ARC™ off-grid solar-powered charging units from various sectors and regions.

How much has Beam Global's orders increased recently?

There has been a 23% quarter-over-quarter increase in orders for Beam Global's products.

What sectors are driving demand for Beam's solutions?

Demand is growing from municipal governments, federal agencies, environmental organizations, and private sector companies in construction, clean energy, and technology.

How does Beam Global's focus shift impact its operations?

Beam Global shifted focus towards commercial customers, which contributed to the sustained order growth despite reduced federal demand.

Where can I learn more about Beam Global's offerings?

Visit www.BeamForAll.com for more information about Beam Global's innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

$BEEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BEEM stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



, (Nasdaq:



BEEM



), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a broad range of new orders for its



EV ARC™



off-grid solar-powered charging units, despite a reduction in federal demand. The 23% quarter-over-quarter increase in orders reflects growing demand for clean, resilient infrastructure solutions across a wide variety of sectors and regions.





Recent orders were placed by a mix of municipal and county governments, state and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and private sector companies including those in construction, clean energy, and technology. The orders came from multiple states including California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Washington.









“This increase in quarter-over-quarter orders is at almost exactly the same rate as the growth of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and demonstrates the success of our shifting focus toward commercial customers rather than the federal government following the recent election, even as we continue to receive orders from federal entities, albeit at a reduced rate,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “It also proves that while we are focusing heavily on growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we are still performing strongly in the U.S. We look forward to this growth continuing throughout the year on a global scale.”









As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, with



global EV sales



up 29% in 2025 and a 16% increase in North America alone, Beam Global remains at the forefront, delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that help public and private sector organizations meet their climate and operational goals.









To learn more about Beam Global’s solutions, visit



www.BeamForAll.com



.











A video accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5e6095f-b0ab-4cb4-8793-e5fc32cc9e33





