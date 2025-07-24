Beam Global Reports 21% Increase in Energy Storage Solutions Revenue in First Half of 2025

Beam Global reports a 21% increase in energy storage solutions revenue and secures a $2 million order from a major client.

Quiver AI Summary

Beam Global, a company focused on sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy and transportation, reported a 21% increase in energy storage solutions revenue during the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. This growth is bolstered by a significant purchase order worth approximately $2 million from a major customer, which will contribute to revenue by the end of the year. The rise in revenue is attributed to repeat orders from existing clients and the addition of new ones, including a Fortune 500 automotive company. CEO Desmond Wheatley expressed that the company's diversification and customer loyalty are key to its success, while also highlighting the potential for growth in the energy storage market, projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2029. Beam Global's innovative energy storage solutions utilize advanced technology for improved safety and efficiency.

Potential Positives

Beam Global reported a significant 21% increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) revenue in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024, indicating strong business growth.

The company received a $2 million purchase order from a major ESS customer, demonstrating ongoing customer trust and confidence in its products.

Beam's energy storage business is benefiting from material growth driven by repeat orders and the acquisition of three major new clients, including a Fortune 500 automotive company.

The ESS market is projected to grow significantly, providing Beam Global with opportunities for future expansion and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported 21% increase in ESS revenue, the press release does not provide specific details on overall company revenue or profitability, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of growth.

The reliance on repeat orders from existing customers could indicate a potential lack of diversification in the customer base, posing risks if any key clients were to reduce their orders.

The mention of forward-looking statements emphasizes uncertainty about future performance, which could lead to skepticism from investors regarding the company's projections and growth trajectory.

FAQ

What is Beam Global's recent revenue increase in energy storage solutions?

Beam Global reported a 21% increase in energy storage solutions revenue in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024.

Who are Beam Global's new clients in the energy storage sector?

Beam Global added three major new clients, including a Fortune 500 automotive company, to its energy storage solutions portfolio.

What technology does Beam Global use for its energy storage solutions?

Beam Global utilizes patented PCC™ technology in its Beam AllCell™ energy storage solutions for enhanced safety and efficiency.

How does Beam Global plan to diversify its revenue?

Beam Global aims to diversify its revenue through expanded product offerings, increased external sales, and market growth in Europe and the Middle East.

What is the projected market growth for energy storage solutions?

The energy storage solutions market is projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2024 to $25.6 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 26.9%.

$BEEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $BEEM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BEEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEEM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

$BEEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BEEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $4.0 on 05/19/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



, (Nasdaq:



BEEM



), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a 21% increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) revenue in the first half of 2025 vs. 2024. Additionally, a purchase order was received from one of its largest ESS customers, for approximately $2 million, scheduled to be recognized as revenue by the end of 2025. The surge reflects Beam Global’s growing role as a trusted ESS supplier for mission-critical energy storage applications and the Company views repeat customers purchasing in increasing volumes as a strong validation of the reliability of its products.





Beam Global’s ESS business is experiencing material growth, driven by repeat orders from existing customers and the addition of three major new clients, including a Fortune 500 automotive company. The Company believes this continued momentum reflects both the strong loyalty of its current customer base and growing global demand for scalable and safe ESS solutions. Beam’s bespoke designs, superior safety and smart battery management system (BMS) continue to differentiate the Company from its peers.





“Our efforts to diversify our revenue opportunities continue to pay off,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Our energy storage group provides the expertise and bespoke products that we need to continue to make Beam Global products better and less expensive to produce. Simultaneously, we are growing external sales of this expertise and these products. These activities, along with our growth into Europe and now the Middle East, as well as our expanded product portfolio, are positioning us for diverse revenue and profit generation. The electrification of transportation will continue to be a global growth engine for many years to come but Beam Global is about much more than that with our energy security and storage business and our increasing presence in smart cities infrastructure. Each of these businesses support each other and offer opportunities for cross selling. Our long-term growth strategy is working.”





Beam AllCell™ energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC™ technology also mitigate thermal runaway propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments. The



ESS market



is projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2024 to $25.6 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%.







About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit,





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





,



Instagram



and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Lisa Potok





+1 858-327-9123









Press@BeamForAll.com











Investor Relations







Luke Higgins





+1 858-261-7646









IR@BeamForAll.com







