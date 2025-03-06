Beam Global Reports 200% Increase in Energy Storage Solutions Sales in Early 2025

Beam Global reports a 200% increase in energy storage solution sales in early 2025, driven by high market demand.

Beam Global has reported a remarkable surge in sales of its energy storage solutions, with contracted orders in January and February 2025 nearly tripling the total for the entire first quarter of 2024, indicating a 200% increase. This growth is attributed to strong market demand for Beam's advanced energy storage technologies, which feature bespoke designs and superior safety through their unique battery management system. CEO Desmond Wheatley emphasized the company's strategy to diversify its offerings amid fluctuating EV sentiment, highlighting that the recent growth in both energy storage solutions and European operations showcases the company's resilience. Beam Global's patented PCC technology enhances the performance and safety of its AllCell™ energy storage systems, underscoring the company's commitment to clean technology solutions that support sustainable infrastructure in the transportation and energy sectors.

Potential Positives

Beam Global achieved a record-breaking 200% increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) orders in the first two months of 2025 compared to the entire first quarter of 2024, indicating strong market demand for its products.

The significant growth in ESS sales supports the company's strategy to diversify its offerings, reducing reliance on the fluctuating electric vehicle (EV) market.

The announcement of rapid growth in European operations highlights Beam Global's successful expansion into international markets.

Beam's proprietary PCC™ technology in energy storage solutions enhances safety and efficiency, positioning the company as a leader in innovative clean technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

The mention of "modest" battery sales dollars may indicate a potential weakness in Beam's overall revenue stream, suggesting reliance on other products to maintain financial stability.

The reference to "some real" uncertainty around EV charging may reflect broader industry challenges that could impact future sales growth.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statement disclaimer emphasizes the potential risks and uncertainties related to future operations and results, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What is the latest news from Beam Global?

Beam Global reported a record-breaking 200% increase in energy storage solutions sales for the first two months of 2025.

How does Beam Global's ESS technology compare to competitors?

Beam’s advanced energy storage solutions feature bespoke designs, superior safety, and an innovative battery management system that sets them apart.

What factors are driving the growth in Beam Global's sales?

Growth is driven by increasing market demand and diversification of offerings amid market uncertainties surrounding EV charging technologies.

Where is Beam Global headquartered?

Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with additional facilities in Chicago, IL, and Serbia.

What technologies does Beam Global employ in its energy storage solutions?

Beam's AllCell™ energy storage solutions utilize patented PCC™ technology for enhanced safety and performance in various environmental conditions.

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025



Beam Global



(Nasdaq:



BEEM



), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a record-breaking increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) sales. Contracted orders in the first two months of 2025 are nearly three times the total for the entire first quarter of 2024, representing a 200% increase in new ESS orders. This significant growth highlights strong market demand for Beam's advanced energy storage technology.





Since the start of 2025, Beam Global’s ESS sales have seen unprecedented growth, driven by increasing adoption across various industries due to their bespoke designs, superior safety and smart battery management system (BMS).





“Battery sales dollars are relatively modest compared to some of our other products, but the significant order growth we’ve seen already this year gives a strong indication of the value in our strategy to diversify our offerings, particularly at a time when there is so much perceived (and some real) uncertainty around EV charging,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “This announcement, along with last week’s announcement of dramatic growth in order volume in our European operations shows that we are growing our business in ways which are not impacted by swings in EV sentiment, whether due to the new administration or other factors. We are focusing on expanding geographies and product offerings while keeping our costs under control. The increased sales of energy storage solutions and of our other products in Europe is an excellent indicator our success in these areas.”





Beam AllCell™ energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC™ technology also mitigate thermal runaway propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments.











About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia.





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





and





X





(formerly Twitter).







