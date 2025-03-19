Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles to Showcase Electric Motorcycle Solutions at Upcoming Events

Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles will showcase electric motorcycle bundles, highlighting sustainable solutions at MotoGP and TEVCON events.

Quiver AI Summary

Beam Global has partnered with Zero Motorcycles to showcase their innovative product bundles, including the BeamPatrol™ and Zero Motorcycles' DSR/X and FX models, at upcoming events aimed at military, law enforcement, first responders, and motorcycle enthusiasts. Attendees will experience a combination of high-performance electric motorcycles and sustainable charging infrastructure that requires no construction or utility expenses. Demonstrations will take place at the MotoGP in Austin, Texas, on March 27, 2025, and at TEVCON in San Diego from April 2 to 4. Beam Global's CEO, Desmond Wheatley, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. Zero Motorcycles' SVP, Christian Marti, emphasized their shared commitment to making electric motorcycles accessible and environmentally friendly. For more information about the events and demonstrations, interested parties can visit Beam Global's event pages.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Zero Motorcycles enhances Beam Global's reputation as an innovative leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles.

Demonstrations at major events like MotoGP and TEVCON provide a platform to showcase Beam's products and generate interest among military, law enforcement, and civilian motorcycle enthusiasts.

The bundled offering of motorcycles and charging infrastructure, with zero construction and utility costs, presents a compelling solution for prospective customers, potentially increasing sales opportunities.

Beam Global emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and clean technology, positioning itself as a key player in the growing electric vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

There is a reliance on future projections regarding the acceptance of the combined product offerings, which may not guarantee success and could lead to disappointment if expectations are not met.



The focus on demonstrating products to military and law enforcement may polarize public perception, potentially alienating civilian consumers who may perceive this as a niche rather than a broad market strategy.



The absence of specific performance metrics or customer adoption rates in the press release may lead to skepticism about the effectiveness and viability of their offerings in a competitive market.

FAQ

What are the upcoming events featuring Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles?

Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles will demonstrate their products at MotoGP in Austin on March 27, 2025, and TEVCON in San Diego from April 2 to 4, 2025.

What is the BeamPatrol™ product bundle?

The BeamPatrol™ product bundle includes four Zero Motorcycles DSR/X with law enforcement livery and charging infrastructure, designed for rapid deployment.

How can I schedule a demonstration of the products?

You can schedule a demonstration by emailing beamteam@beamforall.com or visiting www.beamforall.com/events for more information.

What benefits do electric motorcycles offer according to Beam Global?

Electric motorcycles provide high performance, zero emissions, low maintenance costs, and are powered by sustainable charging solutions.

Where is Beam Global headquartered?

Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional facilities in Chicago, Illinois, and Serbia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BEEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $BEEM stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that together with Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, it will demonstrate the BeamPatrol™ and Zero Motorcycles DSR/X and FX product bundles to military, law enforcement, first responder and civilian motorcycle enthusiasts. Demonstration attendees will experience both companies’ technology offerings, combining high performance, low maintenance, cutting edge motorcycles with rapidly deployed, zero construction, zero utility bill, secure and robust sustainable charging infrastructure.





Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles will host a series of demonstrations starting at two major upcoming events: the prestigious MotoGP in Austin, Texas, on March 27, 2025, and the TEVCON at Broadway Pier in San Diego, California, from April 2 to 4, 2025. The BeamPatrol™ product bundle which includes four Zero Motorcycles DSR/X with law enforcement livery will be on display at TEVCON and attendees will be able to take test rides of DSR/X and FX models in Austin, powered by sunshine.





"As a longtime Zero rider, I am thrilled to collaborate with Zero Motorcycles, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. "We know that law enforcement agencies and others in Europe, Asia and the United States are increasingly looking for the speed, silence and sustainability that Zero’s products deliver. We also know that a bundled product that includes the bikes, the charging infrastructure and all the fuel the bikes will ever consume under a single invoice and deployed in an hour without any on-site work, is a solution which has been welcomed by prospective customers. I’m looking forward to seeing our demo events at MotoGP and TEVCON which will demonstrate the power, performance and economic benefits of electric motorcycles charged by Beam Global’s products."





Beam Global’s event pages contain additional detail, and you can schedule a demonstration now by sending an email to beamteam@beamforall.com.





"Working with Beam Global allows us to further our mission of making electric motorcycles accessible to everyone," said Zero Motorcycles Christian Marti, SVP Marketing, Sales & Service. "Together, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace electric vehicles not just for their performance, but also for their positive impact on the environment. Riding on Sunshine delivers the ultimate combination of high performance, zero emissions and lower costs."





Join Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles at MotoGP and TEVCON to explore the future of transportation and learn more about how electric vehicles can change the world for the better. For more information about the events and to register, visit



www.beamforall.com/events



.







About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit



BeamForAll.com



,



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



and



X



(formerly Twitter).







Forward-Looking Statements







This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







About Zero Motorcycles







Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for forward-thinking riders around the world.







Media Contact







Andy Lovsted





+1-858-335-8465







Press@BeamForAll.com









Investor Relations







Luke Higgins





+1-858-799-4583







IR@BeamForAll.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.