Beam Global achieves BABA Act compliance for off-grid charging platform

Beam Global’s (BEEM) EV ARC off-grid charging infrastructure platform has achieved Build America, Buy America – or BABA – Act compliance under the manufactured products designation. BABA compliance ensures that the EV ARC platform, along with the BeamBike and BeamPatrol product lines, are manufactured in the U.S. using sufficient materials sourced from the U.S., meeting federal domestic production requirements. Beam Global’s government customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, FDA, Missile Defense Agency, National Park Service, the Department of Homeland Security and many other key agencies. The patented EV ARC platform is an off-grid, solar-powered energy security and charging solution designed for rapid deployment without construction, electrical work or utility connections. The BABA Act is a provision of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with the primary goal to bolster domestic manufacturing and ensure that federally funded infrastructure projects use materials and products made in the U.S. Beam Global has been manufacturing products in the U.S. since 2010.

