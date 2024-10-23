Beam Communications Suspends Trading Amid Arbitration Ruling

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has voluntarily suspended its securities from trading due to an arbitration decision requiring it to sell its 50% stake in the ZOLEO Inc. joint venture and pay $2.4 million in legal costs. The company plans to release an updated financial statement and a strategic assessment by the end of October. Despite the setback, Beam retains crucial intellectual property related to the ZOLEO device, which will play a role in future negotiations.

