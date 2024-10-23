News & Insights

Stocks

Beam Communications Suspends Trading Amid Arbitration Ruling

October 23, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has voluntarily suspended its securities from trading due to an arbitration decision requiring it to sell its 50% stake in the ZOLEO Inc. joint venture and pay $2.4 million in legal costs. The company plans to release an updated financial statement and a strategic assessment by the end of October. Despite the setback, Beam retains crucial intellectual property related to the ZOLEO device, which will play a role in future negotiations.

For further insights into AU:BCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.