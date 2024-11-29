News & Insights

BEACN Reports Rising Profits and Revenue Growth

November 29, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc (TSE:BECN) has released an update.

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. reported a 16% increase in gross profit for Q3, attributed to a higher margin product and increased direct-to-consumer sales. Despite challenges with stock availability leading to decreased quarterly revenue, the company saw a 14% rise in year-to-date revenue. BEACN is optimistic about expanding its B2B partnerships and anticipates strong consumer sales in the coming quarter.

