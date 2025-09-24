On The Beach Issues 2025 Pre-Close Trading Update

(RTTNews) - On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) issued an update on trading for financial year ending 30 September 2025. For fiscal 2025, the Group expects adjusted profit before tax on a continuing basis excluding B2B to be in the range of 34.5 - 35.5 million pounds. Total transaction value was 1.23 billion pounds, an increase of 11% on last year. Also, the Board has determined that sufficient surplus cash exists to announce a further share buyback programme of up to 25 million pounds.

"The Board and management team remain focused on delivering the Group's medium-term ambition of TTV of 2.5 billion pounds, EBITDA of 100 million pounds and adjusted PBT of 85 million pounds," Shaun Morton, Chief Executive, stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.