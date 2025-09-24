Markets

On The Beach Issues 2025 Pre-Close Trading Update

September 24, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) issued an update on trading for financial year ending 30 September 2025. For fiscal 2025, the Group expects adjusted profit before tax on a continuing basis excluding B2B to be in the range of 34.5 - 35.5 million pounds. Total transaction value was 1.23 billion pounds, an increase of 11% on last year. Also, the Board has determined that sufficient surplus cash exists to announce a further share buyback programme of up to 25 million pounds.

"The Board and management team remain focused on delivering the Group's medium-term ambition of TTV of 2.5 billion pounds, EBITDA of 100 million pounds and adjusted PBT of 85 million pounds," Shaun Morton, Chief Executive, stated.

