BE vs. PLUG: Which Fuel-Cell Stock Has More Growth Potential?

The companies operating in the Zacks Alternate Energy- Other industry are becoming increasingly important as nations strive to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower emissions from electricity generation. Among the various clean technologies, fuel-cell systems are steadily emerging as a promising option. These systems produce electricity through an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water and heat as the only byproducts. Unlike conventional combustion-based generators, fuel cells operate without releasing harmful pollutants and can be scaled to meet needs ranging from portable devices to large industrial plants.

The fuel cell systems are well-suited for powering electric vehicles as well as providing reliable backup energy for homes and industries. A further advantage is their ability to generate clean electricity directly at the point of use, reducing dependence on transmission and distribution networks. Let’s focus on Bloom Energy Corporation BE and Plug Power Inc. PLUG as both utilize the fuel-cell technology to generate clean electricity for their customers.



Bloom Energy utilizes solid-oxide fuel cell technology to generate clean and reliable electricity for its customers. The company can capitalize on its versatile Energy Server system, which connects directly to customers’ main electrical feeds and avoids efficiency losses common in centralized grids. Its modular design enables flexible clustering, providing scalable capacity from hundreds of kilowatts to several hundred megawatts and can provide power 24x7 to its customers. With growing demand for decarbonization, grid independence, and hydrogen adoption, Bloom Energy is positioned to benefit from the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions, supporting long-term revenue growth and margin expansion.



Plug Power offers clean energy to its customers utilizing its hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company’s GenDrive fuel cell systems, built for material handling equipment such as forklifts, provide notable efficiency advantages by enabling rapid refueling, longer operating hours, and minimized downtime compared to conventional battery-powered solutions. By successfully integrating its products, Plug Power has created a formidable offering. Driven by the growing shift to clean energy and the need to decarbonize logistics, it is positioned for sustained long-term growth, while continuing to manage near-term challenges related to profitability and execution.



Given the rising demand for round-the-clock, reliable, clean energy from data centers and other industries, it is important to examine the fundamentals of Bloom Energy and Plug Power to determine which of the two holds stronger growth potential at present levels.

BE & PLUG’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s earnings per share in 2025 and 2026 has increased year-over-year by 71.43% and 51.04%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 28.02%.



Image Source: Bigstock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plug Power’s earnings per share in 2025 and 2026 has increased year-over-year by 77.24% and 41.76%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

Return on Equity (ROE) is an important measure of financial performance that indicates how efficiently a company converts shareholder equity into profits. It highlights management’s effectiveness in utilizing invested capital to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.



BE’s current ROE is 6.8% compared with PLUG’s -90.22%.

Debt to Capital & Times Interest Earned Ratio

The debt-to-capital of Bloom Energy currently stands at 69.05% compared with Plug Power’s debt-to-capital of 28.18%. It indicates Bloom Energy is using a higher percentage of debt to run its operations.



Times interest earned ("TIE") ratio measures the ability of the company to meet interest obligations on outstanding debt using its operating earnings. The current TIE of Bloom Energy is 1.4, and for Plug Power, it is -36.1. A TIE ratio greater than 1 indicates that a company has enough financial flexibility to meet its interest obligations. This ratio indicates that BE can easily meet its interest obligations, but Plug Power can face challenges in meeting its debt obligations.

Valuation

Price-to-sales ratios are generally used for the valuation of companies like Bloom Energy and Plug Power, and this ratio indicates how much investors are willing to pay for the company’s sales.



At present, Price/ Sales F12M of Bloom Energy is 9.91X, and for Plug Power, it is 3.73X.

Price Performance

Bloom Energy is benefiting from the rising demand for clean power from artificial intelligence-based data centers. In the last year, Bloom Energy has gained 694.4% compared with Plug Power’s rally of 32.5%.

Price Performance (One Year)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Bloom Energy and Plug Power are investing in research and are utilizing the fuel cell technology to provide reliable power to their customers.



BE’s better movement in earnings estimates, stronger ROE, and better TIE ratio make it a better choice among the companies utilizing fuel cell technology to produce electricity.



The companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.