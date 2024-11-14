News & Insights

BE Semiconductor said to merger with Datacon, Silicon Semiconductor reports

November 14, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

BE Semiconductor (BESIY) Industries and Datacon Technology will merge to form a leading global advanced IC packaging system supplier, Silicon Semiconductor reports. Besi will take over all of Datacon’s shares, in return for which shareholders will receive 90% cash as well as shares. The purchase price in euros was just below the three-figure millions, including net financial liabilities, the publication says. The negotiations with Besi are in the final stages. The merger is likely to take place in January next year, once all antitrust and other formal matters have been clarified, according to Silicon Semiconductor.

