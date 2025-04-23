Markets

BE Semiconductor Issues Q2 Guidance

April 23, 2025 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. reported first quarter net income of 31.5 million euros, down 7.4% from last year. EPS was 0.40 euros compared to 0.44 euros, prior year. Adjusted net income was 35.9 million euros compared to 49.5 million euros, prior year.

Revenue was 144.1 million euros, down 1.5% from a year ago. Orders were 131.9 million euros, up 3.3%.

For second quarter, the company forecasts that revenue will be flat plus or minus 10% from first quarter with gross margins in a range of 62%-64%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.