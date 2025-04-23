BE Semiconductor Issues Q2 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. reported first quarter net income of 31.5 million euros, down 7.4% from last year. EPS was 0.40 euros compared to 0.44 euros, prior year. Adjusted net income was 35.9 million euros compared to 49.5 million euros, prior year.

Revenue was 144.1 million euros, down 1.5% from a year ago. Orders were 131.9 million euros, up 3.3%.

For second quarter, the company forecasts that revenue will be flat plus or minus 10% from first quarter with gross margins in a range of 62%-64%.

