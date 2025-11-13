BDX Unveils Portable PureWick System for On-the-Go Incontinence Care

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, expanded its PureWick portfolio with a new first-of-its-kind Portable Collection System designed to help wheelchair users manage urinary incontinence discreetly and confidently on the go. The device brings BDX’s trusted, non-invasive PureWick technology into a more mobile, user-friendly format aimed at improving independence and daily comfort.

For investors, this launch highlights BDX’s continued push into high-growth home-care and chronic-care markets, building on the strong adoption of its existing PureWick systems. By extending a proven hospital-grade solution into a portable form factor, BD is positioning itself to capture incremental demand, strengthen brand loyalty and advance its leadership in urology and critical care.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares have gained 34.7% against the industry’s 10.8% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 12.2% in the same time frame.

This expansion is likely to benefit BDX’s business in the long run by deepening its presence in the fast-growing home-care and chronic-care markets, where demand for discreet, easy-to-use solutions continues to rise. By taking a proven, hospital-trusted technology and adapting it for everyday mobility, BD can unlock new recurring revenue opportunities, strengthen customer loyalty, and widen its addressable market across both patients and caregivers. This positions the PureWick portfolio as a durable growth driver within BD’s broader urology and critical care portfolio.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $54.2 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the PureWick Portable Collection System

The PureWick Portable Collection System is a discreet, battery-powered urine management device designed to give users, especially wheelchair users, greater comfort, mobility and confidence. Building on the trusted PureWick technology used across thousands of U.S. hospitals, the device uses gentle suction to draw urine away from the body into a sealed canister, helping reduce the risk of skin irritation and offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional solutions.

With a simple setup, quiet operation, and compatibility with both male and female external catheters, the system is designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life. BD further enhances discretion through an included carry bag, supporting privacy and ease of use, whether at home or traveling.

A notable strength of the system lies in its mobility-focused design and user-centric features. Its lightweight build and portable power allow it to be carried, placed beside a bed or chair, or mounted on a wheelchair, supported by a battery life of up to eight hours — offering genuine freedom of movement. Comfort and discretion are central, as the system works entirely outside the body and remains quiet during use. It empowers both men and women, along with their caregivers, to maintain an active lifestyle with greater confidence and independence. By efficiently drawing urine away from the skin, it also helps reduce one of the major causes of skin damage among individuals managing incontinence. Together, these features position the portable system as a meaningful evolution of the PureWick portfolio, designed to support dignity and daily mobility.

More on the PureWick Portfolio

BD’s PureWick portfolio has grown into one of the most trusted non-invasive urine management platforms in the United States, with more than 55 million external catheters sold and adoption across over 4,500 hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

The portfolio centers on external catheter solutions that draw urine away from the body using gentle suction, helping reduce skin complications and offering a more comfortable, dignified alternative to traditional incontinence products. With both female and male external catheter options and now the addition of a fully portable collection system, PureWick has evolved from a hospital-focused product line into a comprehensive, home-friendly ecosystem.

This expansion enhances BD’s ability to serve a wide range of patient needs, from bedside care to everyday mobility, while strengthening the brand’s reputation for reliability, ease of use, and meaningful quality-of-life improvements.

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Solventum Corporation SOLV, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and HealthEquity HQY.

Solventum, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 4.1%. SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.91%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Solventum’s shares have gained 8.2% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth so far this year.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.7%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 11.05%.

HealthEquity’s shares have risen 0.6% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

