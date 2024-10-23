B.Duck Semk Holdings Updates Board and Committees

Semk Holdings International Limited (HK:2250) has released an update.

B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting the roles and responsibilities within its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive categories. The company has also detailed the composition of its Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, showcasing a strategic focus on governance. This move may interest investors looking at the company’s leadership structure for potential impacts on its market performance.

