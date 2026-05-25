BDTX Stock Slumps on Mixed Phase II Frontline NSCLC Study Data

Black Diamond Therapeutics BDTX shares fell 35.8% as investors appeared to take a mixed view of the latest phase II update for the company’s lead candidate, silevertinib, being evaluated for first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR non-classical mutations.

The mid-stage study showed encouraging efficacy, including a preliminary median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 15.2 months and strong central nervous system (CNS) activity. However, the market reaction suggests investors remain concerned about the early nature of the dataset, the modest patient count, dose-related safety management and the need for a clearer pivotal path.

Silevertinib is an investigational oral, covalent, brain-penetrant fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with a novel mechanism of action. Black Diamond Therapeutics is positioning silevertinib as a potentially differentiated option for a subset of NSCLC patients who have historically had limited benefit from available frontline TKIs.

BDTX's First-Line NSCLC Study Data in Detail

Black Diamond Therapeutics’ phase II study enrolled 43 frontline NSCLC patients who were treated with a 200 mg, once-daily dose of silevertinib as of April 11, 2026, data cutoff. The enrolled population included patients with a broad range of EGFR non-classical mutations, including compound mutations and P-Loop and C-Helix Compressing (PACC) mutations. The dataset also included 19 patients with brain metastases, seven of whom had measurable CNS target lesions. Median follow-up was 11.2 months.

On durability, silevertinib generated a preliminary mPFS of 15.2 months. However, the median duration of response had not yet been reached at the time of the data readout. At the data cutoff date, 23 of 43 patients (53%) remained on therapy, with the longest-treated patient still on treatment at 23.5 months. These data support the view that responses may be durable, though longer follow-up will be needed to better define the final benefit-risk profile.

Year to date, BDTX shares have lost 6.2% compared with the industry’s 0.4% decline.



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Silevertinib also showed notable CNS activity. No patients developed de novo brain metastases as of the data cutoff date. The previously disclosed CNS objective response rate, assessed by RANO-BM criteria, remained at 86%. This CNS profile is likely to be a key part of Black Diamond Therapeutics‘ development and regulatory argument, particularly if maintained in a larger pivotal dataset.

Systemic efficacy was also maintained from prior disclosures. The objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 remained at 60%, while the disease control rate remained at 91%. Black Diamond Therapeutics also reported variant allele frequency reductions in all evaluable patients across 25 unique EGFR non-classical mutations, including PACC mutations. This suggests activity across a broad mutational spectrum, though the relatively small sample size means investors may still want more clarity on silevertinib’s performance in individual mutation subgroups.

Safety remains a central part of the interpretation. No new safety signals were observed, but severe treatment-related adverse events were reduced to 28% following dose reduction. Importantly, patients maintained or deepened clinical responses after dose reduction, supporting BDTX’s decision to move forward with silevertinib 150 mg once daily as the dose for pivotal development. Still, the need to optimize dosing may have contributed to the stock’s negative reaction, as investors weighed the efficacy signal against tolerability and execution risk.

Black Diamond Therapeutics now plans to meet with the FDA later in 2026 to discuss a pivotal development plan for silevertinib in frontline NSCLC patients with EGFR non-classical mutations.

Beyond NSCLC, the company is also evaluating silevertinib in glioblastoma (GBM). Earlier this month, BDTX initiated a phase II study of the candidate in newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive GBM, expanding the program beyond lung cancer while keeping EGFR-altered tumors at the center of its development strategy.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

BDTX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR. While LQDA and INDV sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, IMCR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 76.8% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.10 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.47. INDV shares have risen 4.6% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. On the other hand, its 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 11 cents. IMCR shares have lost 16.9% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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