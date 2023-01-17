BD's (BDX) New Robotic Track System to Boost Lab Workflow

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently introduced a new robotic track system for the BD Kiestra microbiology laboratory solution — the BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System — that automates lab specimen processing. This is expected to aid in reducing manual labor and wait time for results.

The new BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System will likely offer a flexible instrument to optimize lab space and streamline workflow.

The latest launch is expected to solidify BD’s foothold in the global Microbiology space and strengthen its Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) business unit in the broader Life Sciences segment.

Significance of the Launch

The new BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System will likely allow laboratories to create a custom and flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules. It is also scalable to meet labs' exclusive and evolving needs. As the system has multiple track options and a choice of instruments to employ, the labs will likely be able to choose their automation entry point and configure the system to fit their individual workflow and physical lab space.

Additionally, every step of the lab's diagnostic pathway is traceable and powered by BD Synapsys informatics solution to enable integrated workflows and on-demand insights. This is expected to empower laboratory staff to impact turnaround time, accelerate laboratory decision-making, improve productivity and support their compliance requirements.

Per management, the track-based configuration options have been designed to remove the manual sorting of plates and walk the specimen from module to module. This will likely help to ensure cultural integrity and result in streamlined workflows. Management also believes that the labs whose workflows are impeded by room layouts can overcome space and configuration constraints to build a system that meets their requirements.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global clinical microbiology market was estimated to be $3.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $6.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of approximately 6.7%. Factors like technological advancement and the increasing emergence of various infectious diseases are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Recent Developments in Life Sciences Arm

This month, BD and CerTest Biotec have announced Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for a molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for Mpox virus detection — VIASURE Monkeypox Virus Real Time PCR Reagents for BD MAX System.

In November 2022, BD announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results where it had registered an improvement in the overall base revenues and a year-over-year uptick in bottom-line results. The IDS unit saw strong growth in the base business (driven by leveraging BD’s increased BD MAX installed base, availability of BD’s specimen management products and incremental clinical microbiology instrument installations) and strength in the Biosciences unit.

In October, BD announced a co-exclusive commercial agreement with Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., aimed at helping U.S. hospitals reduce blood culture contamination to help improve testing accuracy and ultimately improve clinical outcomes.

Price Performance

Shares of BD have lost 1.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.4% decline and the S&P 500's 14.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.3%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has lost 3.2% against the industry’s 22.1% decline in the past year.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.7%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average beat being 3%.

Cardinal Health has gained 46.2% against the industry’s 2.4% decline over the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.4%.

Merit Medical has gained 26.3% against the industry’s 2.4% decline over the past year.

