BD's (BDX) New Cloud Software Solution to Boost Lab Workflow

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently launched a cloud-based software solution, BD Research Cloud. The solution has been designed to streamline the flow cytometry workflow to enable improved quality experiments with less time to insight for scientists working across various disciplines, including oncology, among others.

BD Research Cloud, founded on industry-standard cloud infrastructure, has been specially optimized for BD instruments and reagents. As a cloud-based open system, future releases will provide users with more intuitive and powerful capabilities, besides more resources from BD including dedicated applications support, to name a few.

The latest launch is expected to solidify BD’s foothold in the global flow cytometry space and strengthen its Biosciences business unit in the broader Life Sciences segment.

Significance of the Launch

Traditional flow cytometry workflows can be inefficient, time-consuming and involve many incompatible systems. However, the BD Research Cloud has been developed to bridge and integrate flow cytometry workflow steps, enabling scientists to improve their efficiencies.

Per an expert who is well-versed with flow cytometry, modern flow cytometry labs might be busy with limited staff. Thus, a cloud software solution that can support researchers from start to finish is a valuable tool and has the potential to accelerate the time to discovery and publication.

Per management, the BD Research Cloud is an all-in-one platform that will likely connect instruments, reagents and data analysis. This, in turn, is expected to bring more complex experiments within reach, which can aid and propel potentially life-changing research from discovery to drug development. The BD Research Cloud, in combination with other BD innovations, is expected to tap into the potential for flow cytometry to optimize and advance pioneering research.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global flow cytometry market was valued at $4,942.02 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $7,587.63 million by 2027 at a CAGR of approximately 7.5%. Factors like increasing research and development activities in the healthcare industry, growing prevalence of chronic and immunological ailments and cancer due to gene mutations are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Recent Developments in Life Sciences Arm

Last month, BD and CerTest Biotec announced their newly developed molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for monkeypox virus — CerTest VIASURE Monkeypox molecular research use only (RUO) assay. It is now commercially available worldwide, including the United States. The PCR assay is for RUO applications by laboratories.

In August, BD announced a worldwide commercial collaboration agreement with Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Per the agreement terms, BD will offer Accelerate Diagnostics’ rapid testing solution for antibiotic resistance and susceptibility, offering results in a few hours.

The same month, BD entered into a collaboration with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings or LabCorp. The tie-up was aimed at creating a framework to develop, manufacture, market and commercialize flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics intended to match patients’ best available treatments for cancer and other diseases.

Comparison With Peers

In August, BD’s peer Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, unveiled the Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system at the BioProcess International annual conference in Boston, MA. The system is specifically designed to provide an optimal single-use solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting.

The same month, the FDA approved Thermo Fisher’s Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to aid in the selection of patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, RET-fusion positive advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer and RET-mutation positive advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer who may be eligible for treatment with Lilly’s Retevmo (selpercatinib).

Another renowned peer of BD, Bruker Corporation BRKR, announced the launch of the nanoElute 2 nano-LC, of MetaboScape and TASQ 2023 software supporting fluxomics, and of latest advances in PaSER’s intelligent acquisition to enhance research in protein-protein interactions and metaproteomics applications in August.

The same month, Bruker announced a new 8 mm 15N TROSY Cryoprobe for enabling novel NMR functional structural biology investigations into larger globular proteins and protein complexes.

Another well-known peer in the cytometry space, PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, launched a unique benchtop platform, Cellaca PLX Image Cytometry System, in August. The system is expected to enable researchers to evaluate multiple Critical Quality Attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow, including cell identity, quality and quantity.

The same month, PerkinElmer’s Oxford Immunotec announced that the FDA had approved the use of the T-Cell Select reagent kit to automate its T-SPOT.TB test workflow for in-vitro diagnostic use by certified laboratories.



Zacks Investment Research

