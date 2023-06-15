BD's (BDX) Latest Product to Automate Clinical Flow Cytometry

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the worldwide commercial launch of a new automated instrument, BD FACSDuet Premium Sample Preparation System. It prepares samples for clinical diagnostics using flow cytometry, enabling a complete workflow solution designed to improve standardization and reproducibility in cellular diagnostics.

The BD FACSDuet Premium System, which has achieved in vitro diagnostics (IVD) status in the United States and Europe, is now available to order via local sales representatives.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s foothold in the global Biosciences business, which is part of its broader Life Sciences arm.

Significance of the Launch

Per BD, flow cytometry is an essential tool for clinical diagnostics and is commonly applied in the diagnosis and management of diseases like cancer.

The BD FACSDuet Premium Sample Preparation System will likely leverage liquid-handling robotics to automate the entire sample preparation process for both IVD and user-defined tests. The system then is expected to automatically transfer samples to the physically integrated BD FACSLyric Clinical Flow Cytometry System without human interaction.

As the BD FACSDuet Premium System is integrated with the flow cytometer, it enables a workflow solution that needs fewer manual steps, resources and less user hands-on time, unlike previous solutions.

BD’s management expects to usher in greater levels of automation in clinical lab workflow with the aid of the FACSDuet Premium System along with its flagship BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometry System. Management believes that more automation will enable its customers to focus more time on analyzing and interpreting samples and impacting outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by BCC Research, theglobal marketfor flow cytometry was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%. Factors like technological advancements, the increasing trend toward single-cell analysis and the growing adoption of flow cytometry in clinical applications are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Notable Developments in Life Sciences Arm

Last month, BD announced the worldwide commercial launch of a new-to-world cell sorting instrument, BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, featuring two breakthrough technologies (BD SpectralFX Technology and BD CellView Image Technology).

The same month, BD received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the new BD Kiestra Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus imaging application. The application uses artificial intelligence to interpret bacterial growth and release negative specimens with minimal human interaction.

Also, in May, BD announced its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein it recorded solid top-line and bottom-line results and improvements in the overall base revenues. Robust performances by both geographic regions were also seen. The BD Life Sciences segment’s Integrated Diagnostic Solutions business unit saw growth in Microbiology. The Biosciences business unit also registered continued double-digit growth in Research Reagents.

Price Performance

Shares of BD have gained 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.1% rise and the S&P 500's 19.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hologic has gained 16.5% compared with the industry’s 17.7% rise in the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Merit Medical has gained 59.6% compared with the industry’s 20.1% rise over the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 49.3% against the industry’s 20.4% decline over the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.