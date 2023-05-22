BD's (BDX) Latest Product Launch to Boost Research Outcome

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the worldwide commercial launch of a new-to-world cell sorting instrument, BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter. It features two breakthrough technologies (BD SpectralFX Technology and BD CellView Image Technology) that will likely enable researchers to uncover more detailed information about cells that were previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

The BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter is now available worldwide to order online and through local sales representatives.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s foothold in the global Biosciences business, which is part of its broader Life Sciences arm.

Significance of the Launch

The BD CellView Image Technology is expected to aid researchers in seeing detailed microscopic images of individual cells and sorting at high speeds based on visual characteristics to confirm insights in real time. The BD SpectralFX Technology will likely allow researchers to achieve full-spectrum cell sorting (coupled with expanded performance enabled by a new modular optical architecture and system-aware algorithms) to perform high-parameter experiments within a simplified workflow.

The combination of these technologies in the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter is expected to expand capabilities for researchers, introducing the potential to transform research and cell-based therapeutic development across numerous fields, including drug discovery, immuno-oncology and genomics.

Per an expert familiar with the new cell sorter, the new technology is expected to enable researchers to take classic flow cytometry and new insights of imaging and spectral technologies and bring these together to sort complex phenotypes for either immunologic or genetic discovery.

BD’s management believes that the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter will likely allow researchers to answer complex biological questions and empower its global customers with respect to their novel applications and potentially life-changing discoveries.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by BCC Research, theglobal marketfor flow cytometry was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%. Factors like technological advancements, the increasing trend toward single-cell analysis and the growing adoption of flow cytometry in clinical applications are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Recent Developments in Life Sciences Arm

This month, BD received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the new BD Kiestra Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus imaging application. The application uses artificial intelligence to interpret bacterial growth and release negative specimens with minimal human interaction.

The same month, BD announced its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein it recorded solid top-line and bottom-line results and improvements in the overall base revenues. Robust performances by both geographic regions were also seen. The BD Life Sciences segment’s Integrated Diagnostic Solutions business unit saw growth in Microbiology. The Biosciences business unit also registered continued double-digit growth in Research Reagents.

In March, BD received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the BD Vaginal Panel on the BD COR System.

Price Performance

Shares of BD have lost 1.9% in the past year against the industry’s 7.5% rise and the S&P 500's 5.9% growth.



