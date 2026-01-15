BD Wins FDA Clearance For EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy System

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System.

The EnCor EnCompass system is designed to allow clinicians to perform breast biopsy procedures across multiple imaging platforms using a single integrated system.

The device is expected to launch in early 2026.

