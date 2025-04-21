Markets
BD Unveils HemoSphere Alta Advanced Monitoring Platform

April 21, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has launched HemoSphere Alta Advanced Monitoring Platform with predictive, artificial intelligence based algorithms that can help clinicians address blood pressure instability and optimize blood flow to help avoid potential life-threatening situations during procedures. This advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology is the first major product launch from the Advanced Patient Monitoring business since its acquisition by BD.

The HemoSphere Alta platform also includes the Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that predicts when a patient could have a low blood pressure event.

