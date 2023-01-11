Markets
BDX

BD Unveils 3rd Generation Kiestra Total Lab Automation System - Quick Facts

January 11, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) introduced a new, robotic track system for the BD Kiestra microbiology laboratory solution that automates lab specimen processing. The company said its new BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System allows laboratories to create a custom and flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules.

"With our 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System, labs with workflows impeded by room layouts can break free from space and configuration constraints to build the system that best meets their needs today and be ready to expand tomorrow," said Brooke Story, president of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD.

Stocks mentioned

