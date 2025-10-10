BD Stock Down Despite Tie-Up to Boost Single-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, announced a multi-year collaboration with Opentrons Labworks, Inc. on Wednesday. Per the agreement, BD and Opentrons are expected to integrate robotic liquid-handling capabilities into BD’s single-cell multiomics instruments, automating critical experimental steps to accelerate and scale disease research and drug development.

It is worth mentioning that Opentrons is a renowned global player with respect to accessible lab automation, with more than 10,000 robotic systems deployed.

The latest partnership is a significant stepping stone for BD to boost its Biosciences (BDB) business unit of the BD Life Sciences segment and strengthen its foothold in the niche space.

Likely Trend of BD Stock Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of the company lost nearly 1.8% till yesterday’s closing.

Historically, the company has gained a high level of synergies from its various deals. Although the latest collaboration is likely to be beneficial for BDX’s top-line growth going forward, the stock declined overall.

BD currently has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion. It has an earnings yield of 7.8%, higher than the industry’s 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, BDX delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Rationale Behind BDX’s Partnership

Per BD, the companies intend to integrate the BD Rhapsody System with the Opentrons Flex platform and develop verified protocols. This will likely enable scientists to perform hands-free workflows with their single-cell multiomics experiments. An important feature of the collaboration is the development of an automation-compatible module for the BD Rhapsody System, which is expected to automate the steps of next-generation sequencing library preparation and cell capture.

BD’s management believes that integrating robotics with the company’s instruments, including the BD Rhapsody HT Xpress System, will likely aid scientists access potentially life-changing insights with greater speed, scale and reproducibility.

Per Opentrons’ management, the combination of both companies’ hardware platforms is expected to make it easier and more cost-effective for labs everywhere, across basic and translational research, to perform single-cell sequencing at scale.

Industry Prospects in Favor of BD

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global sequencing market was estimated at $15,540.0 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $62,478.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.2%. Factors like the growing demand for gene therapy and a significant increase in demand for consumer genomics in recent years are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to BD's business.

BDX’s Notable Development

In August, BD reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein its BDB business unit’s performance was driven by strong early traction from the FACSDiscover A8 and continued strength in reagents and service, excluding a discontinued legacy platform. During the quarter, BD's BDB business unit announced the global commercial launch of the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer.

BD’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 19.8% in the past year against the industry’s 2.7% rise and the S&P 500’s gain of 17.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Solventum Corporation SOLV, ResMed Inc. RMD and Masimo Corporation MASI.

Solventum, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 4.1%. SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Solventum’s shares have gained 5.7% against the industry’s 16.3% decline in the past year.

ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.5%.

ResMed has rallied 14.5% against the industry’s 0.5% decline in the past year.

Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 20.5% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.8%.

Masimo’s shares have gained 6.6% against the industry’s 12.9% decline in the past year.

