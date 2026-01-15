BD Secures FDA Clearance For EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy And Tissue Removal System

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) today announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System, a next-generation device designed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer diagnosis.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers worldwide, and timely, precise biopsy procedures are critical for early detection and treatment planning. The EnCor EnCompass system integrates tissue acquisition and removal into a single platform, enabling clinicians to perform minimally invasive biopsies with enhanced control and efficiency.

The device is engineered to provide real-time tissue acquisition feedback, helping physicians ensure adequate sampling during the procedure. By combining biopsy and tissue removal capabilities, the system reduces the need for multiple instruments, streamlining workflow in clinical settings and potentially improving patient comfort.

According to BD, the system's design supports both diagnostic and therapeutic applications, offering flexibility for use across a range of breast health procedures. The company emphasized that the clearance represents a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to advancing women's health technologies.

The FDA's clearance was based on BD's submission demonstrating that the EnCor EnCompass system is substantially equivalent to existing legally marketed devices, meeting safety and performance standards required under the 510(k) pathway.

BD plans to roll out the EnCor EnCompass system in the U.S. market in the coming months, with availability expected before mid-2026. The company noted that clinical data and experience with the device will be shared at upcoming medical conferences, providing further visibility into its impact on breast cancer care.

This clearance strengthens BD's portfolio in breast health solutions and underscores its strategy of leveraging innovation to support clinicians and patients in the fight against cancer.

