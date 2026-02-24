BD Launches Urine Complete Cup Kit for Smarter Testing & Accuracy

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the commercial launch of the BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit, a three-tube urine collection system designed to expand diagnostic testing capabilities from a single specimen. The product introduction underscores the company’s focus on enhancing preanalytical workflows and improving laboratory efficiency across clinical settings.

The kit is engineered to maintain specimen integrity and streamline laboratory workflows while mitigating exposure risks for healthcare personnel and reducing the likelihood of repeat patient collections. Its differentiated third-tube design enables expanded diagnostic testing from a single urine sample and eliminates the need for manual transfers or additional specimen collection. This design is expected to lower contamination risk and enhance overall safety and efficiency across clinical care settings.

Per management, the foundation of accurate diagnostics is established during the specimen collection phase, prior to laboratory processing. This launch reflects BD’s strategic focus on advancing collection technologies that enhance diagnostic reliability, facilitate more informed clinical decision-making and contribute to improved patient management.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of BDX lost 0.6% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company declined 5.3% against the industry’s 22.3% growth and the S&P 500’s 9.3% rise.

BD’s launch of the BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit is likely to strengthen its position in the urinalysis market by expanding testing capabilities and addressing a critical source of diagnostic error — preanalytical contamination. By enabling broader testing from a single sample and supporting closed-system workflows, the product enhances laboratory efficiency, safety and standardization. This innovation reinforces BD’s value proposition to hospitals and labs seeking operational improvements and better clinical outcomes. Over time, the launch could drive revenue growth, deepen customer relationships and support sustained share gains within the urine collection portfolio.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion.



More on the BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit

The BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit comprises a sterile urine collection cup and lid equipped with an integrated transfer mechanism to facilitate closed-system specimen handling. The system includes a dedicated tube for culture and sensitivity testing to detect and identify bacterial or fungal pathogens, as well as a separate tube for urinalysis to assess general health indicators and potential disease markers. In addition, the kit contains a non-additive discard tube and a castile wipe to support appropriate patient preparation prior to sample collection.

Commercially available in the United States, the kit is offered with both Hemogard and conventional stoppered tube configurations.

Urine testing is a key, non-invasive diagnostic tool used to detect conditions such as pregnancy, urinary tract infections, metabolic disorders, cancer and kidney disease. However, contaminated or improperly collected samples can compromise results, leading to misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment or delays in care. One study found that nearly 44% of patients with contaminated urine cultures received inappropriate antibiotics, underscoring the impact of preanalytical errors.

Closed-system collection solutions, including the BD Vacutainer Urine Collection portfolio, are designed to reduce contamination risk and streamline specimen handling. These systems support more accurate, timely results while improving overall laboratory efficiency.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the biological sample collection kits market is valued at $11 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% through 2035.

Factors like the increasing requirement for accurate and rapid diagnostics and the penetration of advanced technologies are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In January, BD announced the commercial launch of BD Research Cloud 7.0, advancing its AI strategy in flow cytometry and life sciences research. The release features BD Horizon Panel Maker, an AI-driven tool that automates panel design — an essential step in immunology and oncology experiments to improve data quality and reliability. The cloud-based platform supports collaboration, workflow optimization and laboratory management.

BD announced an expanded collaboration with Ypsomed to support the fast-growing biologics market by developing a 5.5 mL version of the BD Neopak XtraFlow glass prefillable syringe. The new syringe is intended to be fully compatible with Ypsomed’s YpsoMate 5.5 autoinjector platform, broadening delivery solutions for pharmaceutical companies and improving options for patients requiring large-volume self-injection therapies.

The company obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for the EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System, an advanced multi-modality breast biopsy platform expected to be commercially launched in early 2026.

BDX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Veracyte VCYT and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Veracyte, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 3% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 17.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

