BD Files for CE Mark of Liverty TIPS Stent for Portal Hypertension

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced that it has applied for CE Mark approval for its Liverty TIPS Stent Graft to advance treatment options for portal hypertension across the European Union. The next-generation device, featuring an adjustable-diameter design, is intended to support patients with cirrhosis and related complications of portal hypertension.

Per management, expanding access to reliable and adaptable treatment options is essential for patients facing complications of portal hypertension. With the CE Marking of the Liverty TIPS Stent Graft, BD aims to deliver an innovative, adjustable solution that enables physicians to personalize therapies and enhance the potential for improved long-term patient outcomes.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, BDX shares gained 1.4% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 19.1% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 3.6% fall.

In the long run, the CE Mark approval of the Liverty TIPS Stent Graft will provide BD with a commercial foothold in Europe and strengthen its competitive positioning in interventional therapies for liver disease. As the burden of liver disease and portal hypertension continues to rise globally, this innovation underscores BD’s commitment to advancing interventional therapies and expanding treatment options for patients with complex liver disease, improving both procedural success and quality of life.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion.



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More on the News

Cirrhosis continues to pose a major global health burden, affecting an estimated 58 million people worldwide. The condition often leads to portal hypertension, which can cause severe complications such as variceal bleeding and fluid accumulation in the abdomen or chest. Procedures like Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) are helpful in managing these complications by reducing portal pressure and improving blood flow.

BD’s Liverty TIPS Stent Graft introduces a next-generation, patient-centric design aimed at improving procedural precision and long-term outcomes. The device features an adjustable inner diameter ranging from 6 to 10 mm, allowing physicians to tailor treatment based on individual patient needs. It offers a broad range of stent lengths, enhancing flexibility in complex anatomical cases.

The stent graft is built with a flexible self-expanding nitinol frame and dual-layer ePTFE encapsulation, including carbon impregnation on the inner surface to support durability and performance. It is delivered through a triaxial system engineered to provide enhanced placement accuracy, control and ease of use during procedures.

Clinical validation is underway, with safety and effectiveness data from the pivotal ARCH trial set to be presented by Global Principal Investigator Prof. Ziv Haskal, MD, at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting 2026 on April 12, 2026. This will mark the first public disclosure of outcomes associated with the device.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Market Research Intellect, the Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% through 2033. Factors like the increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis, advancements in minimally invasive medical procedures, innovations in shunt material and stent technology and rising demand for effective portal hypertension management are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

BD recently announced that it has received CE Mark approval in the European Union for its Revello Vascular Covered Stent. This next-generation endovascular device is intended for treating atherosclerotic lesions in the common and external iliac arteries.

With this approval, BD is expanding its peripheral vascular portfolio and strengthening its presence in the growing peripheral artery disease treatment market.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price

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BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 14.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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