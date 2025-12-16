BD Expands BD MAX With IVDR-Approved VIASURE Tests in Europe

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the expansion of its respiratory and sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnostics portfolio in Europe. This follows the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (IVDR) certification of two VIASURE assays for the BD MAX System, designed by Certest Biotec to deliver fast and reliable results using a fully automated system. The latest development aims to expand BD’s molecular testing menu.

The newly approved tests include one respiratory virus test that can identify common breathing-related viruses at once — such as COVID-19, flu and RSV — by using a single nose swab and an HSV and syphilis test that detects the herpes simplex viruses (HSV-1 and HSV-2) and the syphilis (Treponema pallidum) bacteria, using swabs taken from infected areas on the mouth or genital area.

Per management, the expanded range of tests on the BD MAX system reflects the company’s focus on delivering clinically useful, specific molecular tests to BDX’s existing respiratory infections and sexually transmitted infections (STI) tests. Working with Certest Biotec supports the company’s goal to improve diagnostic solutions available on the BD MAX system to detect infections more quickly and thoroughly.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of BDX had declined 0.4% at yesterday’s close. Over the past six months, shares of BD have climbed 16.3% compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth and the S&P 500’s 15.5% rise.

In the long run, the menu expansion supports BDX’s diagnostics growth strategy by increasing the utility and competitiveness of the BD MAX System in European markets. IVDR-approved assays deepen customer reliance, support recurring revenues and streamline workflows, contributing to the company’s Life Sciences segment’s growth.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion.



More on the BD MAX Menu Expansion

The BD MAX System is a lab machine that can test up to 24 patient samples at the same time. It supports many types of tests, including those for HAI, respiratory illnesses, enteric infections, sexually transmitted infections and women’s health tests. The combination of the BD MAX System with real-time PCR technology enables hospitals and laboratories to automate testing, prepare the sample to detect the result, improve patient care and optimize workflow efficiency.

The availability of IVDR-approved tests on an automated platform makes BDX more competitive and supports increased system utilization. The company’s collaboration with Certest Biotec since 2017 shows its open and partnership-driven approach to expanding BD’s test offerings in the molecular diagnostics range. Certest’s expertise in PCR assay development complements the company’s automated platform, accelerating the delivery of clinically useful tests to market and strengthening BD’s presence in European molecular diagnostics.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the molecular diagnostics market is valued at $45.11 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034. Factors like the rise in the geriatric population globally and an increase in the incidence of numerous diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, as well as various other diseases like HIV, HPV and STIs are shaping the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, BDX announced that its BD Onclarity HPV Assay for the BD COR System and the BD Viper LT System has been approved by the World Health Organization and is considered high-quality and reliable, helping more women get tested for cervical cancer. Further on the news, the company’s Enteric Bacterial Panel and Enteric Bacterial Panel Plus for the BD COR System received U.S. FDA 510(k) approval and Conformité Européenne marking in the European Union.

