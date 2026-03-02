BioTech
BD Announces FDA Clearance For Surgiphor 1000mL

March 02, 2026 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced it received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the Surgiphor 1000mL for wound irrigation. Surgiphor 1000mL provides a standardized, OR-ready solution that enhances surgical safety and efficacy. Surgiphor 1000mL arrives ready-to-use, eliminating the need for hospital staff to mix solutions by hand.

The company said the expanded Surgiphor portfolio now offers both manual and powered irrigation configurations, giving clinicians flexibility to match the needs of their workflow and patient population.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, BDX shares are down 0.27 percent to $176.00.

